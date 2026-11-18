William, Kate honor young Earthshot champions: See the winners
What's the story
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the first-ever Children's Earthshot Awards Ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was held at the Museum of Solutions and was overseen by police personnel and staff from the British High Commission in New Delhi at the venue. Members of the media got a brief glimpse of the royal couple in the afternoon as they arrived for the ceremony.
Award significance
The Earthshot Prize's I CAN Earthshot Challenge in India
The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William in 2020, is the world's most prestigious environmental award.
It aims to identify and celebrate groundbreaking leadership in environmental action.
The I CAN Earthshot Challenge, launched with Design for Change India and the Brazilian foundation Alana, reached nearly one million students across 15,000 schools in 24 Indian states.
The initiative invited children aged nine to 17 to tackle environmental issues and take meaningful action.
Award details
Winners under Fix Our Climate and Revive Our Oceans categories
Under the Fix Our Climate category, Satya Elementary School in Punjab won for creating a low-cost cooling crate using wood-wool pads and a smaller water pump.
The project helps roadside vegetable vendors protect themselves from extreme heat.
The Heritage School in Maharashtra won under the Revive Our Oceans segment with biodegradable, oil-free diyas made from natural minerals and camphor to prevent pollution during Kumbh Mela.
Pollution solution
Clean Our Air and Build a Waste-Free World categories
The National Public School in Karnataka won the Clean Our Air category for developing an electricity-free air filter using jute and activated biochar.
The filter was tested in a community hall and showed significant improvements in air quality.
SSATN Panchayat Union Middle School from Tamil Nadu won under the Build a Waste-Free World category by creating an alternative polythene waste bag from old newspapers and jute handles.
Eco-friendly efforts
Kaligi Ranganathan Montford Matriculation Higher Secondary School also won
Kaligi Ranganathan Montford Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu also won the Protect and Restore Nature award for its comprehensive environmental initiatives.
These included addressing vehicle emissions, water wastage, plastic waste, and declining green cover.
The school's efforts to reuse air-conditioner condensation water and segregate waste were notable aspects of their project.
Global presence
Nomzamo Mbatha, Robert Irwin, and Simone Ashley graced the event
The event was graced by South African actor, activist, television personality and businesswoman Nomzamo Mbatha, who wore an Indian saree, and Australian conservationist and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin.
Both are global ambassadors of the Earthshot Prize.
Indian-origin British actor Simone Ashley, known for her roles in Sex Education and Bridgerton, also attended the ceremony.
Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar attended the event as well.