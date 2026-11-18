The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William in 2020, is the world's most prestigious environmental award.

It aims to identify and celebrate groundbreaking leadership in environmental action.

The I CAN Earthshot Challenge, launched with Design for Change India and the Brazilian foundation Alana, reached nearly one million students across 15,000 schools in 24 Indian states.

The initiative invited children aged nine to 17 to tackle environmental issues and take meaningful action.