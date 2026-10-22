Ebbw Vale teen wins Child of Courage after saving mother
World
Zac, a 13-year-old from Ebbw Vale, just received the Child of Courage award at the Pride of Britain Awards for a truly heroic act.
When his mom fainted while driving on the A40, Zac took control of the car, steered it safely into the median, turned off the engine, and called emergency services.
Grealish and Bellingham praise Zac
Zac's quick thinking didn't just save lives; it also earned him praise from soccer stars like Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham. He even got a shoutout from The Inbetweeners cast.
Through it all, Zac stays humble, saying he just did what he had to do. His mom Nicola says she couldn't be prouder.