Edi Rama won't resign amid Tirana protests over €4bn resort
World
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama isn't stepping down, even as protests in Tirana turn violent over a €4 billion Trump family-backed resort on the protected coastline.
He's urging calm, saying governments should change through elections, not street clashes.
Police have used tear gas as tensions rise.
'Flamingo Revolution' injures 89 in protests
Dubbed the "Flamingo Revolution," these protests have left 89 people injured and caused major damage.
Many young Albanians are frustrated with what they see as government arrogance and are also pushing for better education reforms.
Still, Rama insists the resort will bring jobs and global attention to Albania and says he's open to talking things out with protesters.