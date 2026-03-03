Rebecca English, the royal editor of The Daily Mail, has denied allegations that she asked a freelance journalist in South Africa for "sensitive" flight details of Prince Harry , reported the BBC﻿. The allegations arose during a High Court trial examining the newspaper's unlawful information-gathering practices. Emails between English and Mike Behr, a freelance reporter who sold stories to British newspapers, were presented as evidence.

Information source English claimed she sourced story from university students English testified that a December 2007 story about Prince Harry taking Chelsy Davy on a "make-or-break holiday" was based on information from students at Leeds University, where Davy was studying. She also noted that other newspapers had similar stories, indicating they too received the same information. However, David Sherborne, representing Prince Harry, argued that English knew Davy's flight details for certain because she received emails from Behr detailing the couple's flight booking.

Denial and defense English described her relationship with Behr English denied asking Behr for flight details or using them in stories. She described her relationship with Behr as not good, saying she had "been on the receiving end of some not very pleasant behavior." "You don't understand the lived experience of a woman working in this business and the men who are difficult to deal with," she told Sherborne.

Alternative sources Royal editor provided alternative sources for another Prince Harry story English, who has worked at the Daily Mail since 1999 and became royal editor in 2020, offered alternative sources for a story about Prince Harry sharing details about Davy around a campfire in Botswana. She said the information came from someone who was present at the campfire. In a witness statement, she said colleague Sam Greenhill shared details for the 2004 Daily Mail story How Harry fell in love.

