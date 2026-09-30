Education Minister Edouard Geffray: 76 injured in French student protests
French students have been out on the streets since last week, calling for better school conditions and more substitute teachers.
The protests, coinciding with a broader public-sector strike, have popped up in cities like Lyon and Lille.
Things have gotten tense: Education Minister Edouard Geffray says 76 students and staff have been injured as students continued blockades.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez: 440 detained
The government is worried about rising tensions, especially with the France Unbowed party getting involved.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez shared that police have detained 440 people, mostly minors, and there were even reports of acid attacks on officers.
With the national budget (and possible spending cuts) about to be announced, officials say difficulties in high schools should be acknowledged and addressed.