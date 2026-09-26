Ekurhuleni records 10th woman's body in 2 months near Johannesburg
Another woman's body was found in Ekurhuleni, near Johannesburg, on Saturday, September 26, 2026, marking the 10th similar case in just two months.
Most victims were young women, and the repeated tragedies have many people worried about ongoing violence against women in the area.
Ekurhuleni police seek links between cases
Police are looking for connections between these cases.
The first victim was discovered back in July with her hands tied, which led to one arrest soon after.
Two more women have recently been charged over another case, possibly linked to a personal dispute.
Gender-based violence declared national disaster
Despite efforts to tackle gender-based violence, officially declared a national disaster, South Africa still faces high murder rates, with over 60 people killed daily.
These recent cases highlight how much more needs to be done to keep women safe.