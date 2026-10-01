El Nino and land clearing fuel Indonesian fires threatening orangutans

Drained peatlands have made the fires even harder to control, destroying more forest and leaving animals stranded.

Rescuers recently saved an orangutan mom and her baby from the flames.

Karmele Llano Sanchez, a veterinarian and co-founder and CEO of Yiari, said, "I believe that the toll on wild animals being burned, dead, because of the fires is huge."

Conservation groups say urgent global help is needed to restore habitats, and give rescued wildlife a real shot at survival.