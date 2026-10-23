El Nino driven wildfires threaten Sulawesi's 67,000-year-old cave paintings

This wildfire season is Indonesia's worst since 2015, with flames spreading beyond Sumatra and Borneo.

In Maros-Pangkep (South Sulawesi), one key site, an artwork depicting human-like figures interacting with a pig dated by researchers from Australia's Griffith University to be at least 51,200 years old, and another, a at least 67,800-year-old hand stencil in a cave on Muna island, off Sulawesi, came within just 800 meters of the cave earlier this month.

Firefighters are still battling dry conditions to keep these pieces of history safe.