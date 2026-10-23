El Nino intensifies Pacific storms from Mexico down to Chile
World
El Nino is shaking up Latin America, with wild weather stretching from Mexico down to Chile.
Rising Pacific Ocean temperatures have made storms more intense: Mexico just saw a luxury condo collapse in Nayarit as waves ate away at its base, and in Paraguay, floods along the Parana River have affected about 4,200 families.
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In Peru, authorities announced financial aid and tax relief for businesses affected by extreme weather battering the country's Pacific coast.
With El Nino's effects expected to peak by December, Peru has announced financial aid for affected businesses while communities across the region prepare for more tough weeks ahead.