El Nino may amplify extreme weather from California to India
California is getting hit by massive waves, some over 50 feet tall, which have flooded coastal communities, closed beaches, and triggered evacuation warnings along the Pacific Coast Highway.
Experts say El Nino may have amplified the hazard, a weather pattern that can shake up global climates, including India's.
Three cyclones batter India's east coast
India isn't untouched: three cyclones, Arnab, Murasu, and Akvan, have battered the eastern coastline in quick succession.
Just this week, Cyclone Akvan brought sustained winds of 70-80km/h and gusts reaching 90km/h and forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra points to climate factors, including El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole, as a possible reason behind these intense storms.