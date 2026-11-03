El Nino worsens Indonesia wildfires, haze sickens Singapore and Malaysia
World
Wildfires in Indonesia have sent a thick haze over Singapore and Malaysia, making people sick and putting a real strain on their relationship with Indonesia.
Thanks to El Nino, things got worse this year, so Singapore set up haze shelters, handed out masks, and started investigating 10 Singapore-registered companies for potential links to the wildfires in Indonesia.
To help smooth things over, Singapore's foreign minister even met Indonesia's president.
Malaysia cooperative, Indonesia cuts Singapore gas
Instead of filing protests, Malaysia is sticking with a cooperative approach alongside Indonesia under the ASEAN haze agreement.
Meanwhile, Indonesia just cut gas exports to Singapore, a move many see as tied to these tensions.