German chancellor calls state election results 'disaster' for CDU
What's the story
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called the results of the recent state elections a "disaster" for his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. Exit polls indicate that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is set to gain ground, winning in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern with 38%. The CDU, meanwhile, is projected to fall below the 5% threshold needed for parliamentary representation.
Election dynamics
AfD's victory raises questions about Merz's leadership
The AfD's victory comes after its historic win in Saxony-Anhalt, where it secured 44% of the vote. This election result has raised questions about Merz's leadership.
The CDU also faces a challenge from left-wing parties like Die Linke, which is leading in Berlin with 26%.
In contrast, the SPD trails closely behind with 36.5% in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
Political shift
Weidel declares AfD as Germany's 'new people's party'
Speaking to CNN, the AfD's co-leader Alice Weidel declared her party as "clearly the new people's party in Germany."
She criticized Merz, saying he was "strongly damaged" and that the CDU couldn't continue under his leadership.
The elections come at a crucial time for Merz, especially after the AfD's recent victory in Saxony-Anhalt.
Campaign efforts
SPD's Schwesig campaigned hard against the AfD
In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, SPD's Manuela Schwesig campaigned hard against the AfD. She focused on jobs, education, and social cohesion in her campaign.
The state faces a skilled worker shortage due to an aging population and low birth rates.
Around 50,000 people from an immigrant background contribute to the state's economy despite strong anti-immigration sentiments.
Urban issues
Housing affordability a major concern in Berlin elections
According to CNN, housing affordability emerged as a key topic during the campaign in Berlin, following ten years of increasing rents in the city and with a significant shortage of housing anticipated in the future.
Die Linke was leading with 26%, followed by the CDU and Greens.
The AfD is projected to come fourth with 13.5% support in Berlin, up from 9.1% in the last state parliament election in 2023.