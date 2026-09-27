Eleven injured in early Sunday shooting at Carolyn Crayton Park
World
Early Sunday, at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon, Georgia, a shooting left 11 people injured.
The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 Center just after midnight, and while deputies were on their way to the park to look into reports of gunfire, some victims were already on their way to the hospital in personal vehicles seeking treatment for gunshot injuries.
Teenage victims, 2 critical, no suspects
Most of those injured are teenagers: four 18-year-old males, five 17-year-old males, and two 18-year-old females.
Two young men (ages 17 and 18) are in critical condition; the rest are stable.
Right now, investigators are still trying to figure out what happened and have not named any suspects yet.