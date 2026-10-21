Elizabeth Warren questions Elon Musk over Starlink slowdown in Ukraine
World
US Sen. Elizabeth Warren is questioning Elon Musk after reports that he slowed down SpaceX's Starlink internet in Ukraine, which affected Ukraine's military drones during the ongoing conflict with Russia.
She told CNN she is worried about one person having so much control over international decisions and wants answers about how this happened.
Warren seeks full probe into Starlink
Warren is pushing for a full investigation, especially since the move reportedly followed talks between Musk, President Donald Trump, and other officials.
She warned that if Musk is the one dictating foreign policy, he puts the US at "enormous risk," and no single man or administration should be in control of everything.