Elon Musk accuses 'certain oligarchs' of blocking Starlink India entry
World
Elon Musk just called out "certain oligarchs" for holding up Starlink's entry into India, even though the company has followed all the rules for five years.
He brought this up in an exchange with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in response to Rahul Gandhi's reply.
Musk questions Ambani, Gandhi hints Adani
Musk even wondered aloud if Mukesh Ambani is the "real boss of India," hinting at how big business might be slowing things down.
Gandhi welcomed Musk and mentioned another major player, likely Gautam Adani, highlighting how tough it can be for new tech to break through when powerful interests are involved.