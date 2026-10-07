Elon Musk accuses unnamed Indian oligarchs of blocking Starlink launch
Elon Musk is calling out unnamed Indian oligarchs, saying they're blocking his satellite internet service, Starlink, from launching.
Even though Starlink has set up its infrastructure and secured key licenses, it's still waiting for the remaining approvals.
Musk took to X to say these delays are about protecting their grip on the country's telecom market and maintain a "monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people."
Starlink could boost rural internet access
Starlink could make a big difference for internet access in India, especially in rural and remote areas where traditional connections are weak or missing.
Musk calls the holdup a "crime against the people of India," highlighting how much faster and more reliable internet could help communities that have been left behind by regular telecom companies.