Elon Musk co-leads Project Meridian, new US military technology initiative
World
Elon Musk is back in the government spotlight as co-leader of Project Meridian, a new US initiative focused on next-generation military tech.
Announced on September 30, he'll be teaming up with Anduril CEO Palmer Luckey and former Republican speaker of the House Newt Gingrich for this project.
Project Meridian begins 120 day study
Over the next 120 days, the team will dig into future warfare ideas: think AI, robotics, and even battlefields on the Moon or underground.
Expect a public report at the end laying out what tech could give the US an edge.
With Anduril already deep in defense work, this crew is set to shape how tomorrow's battles might look.