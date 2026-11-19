Elon Musk denies Ukraine using SpaceX Starshield, contradicts Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk says Ukraine is not actually using SpaceX's Starshield network, despite what Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested.
Speaking at a recent summit, Musk explained that Ukraine wants fewer limits on the commercial Starlink system for military use, a request SpaceX keeps turning down.
SpaceX bars Starlink attacks, Zelenskyy protests
Musk stressed that SpaceX does not let Starlink be used for attacks, saying, "We do not allow Starlink to be used for offensive purposes."
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has voiced frustration about new restrictions on Starshield, claiming they are making it harder for Ukraine to stop Russian drone strikes, especially since connections slow down above certain speeds.