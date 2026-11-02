Elon Musk is top 2026 midterm donor, backing Republicans $445.6 million
Elon Musk just became the top donor for the 2026 US midterm elections, putting $445.6 million behind Republican causes.
In total, about $2 billion has been poured in by wealthy individuals and organizations, which is roughly 15% of what's expected to be spent on campaign ads.
Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein $150 million
Right after Musk are Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein with $150 million.
Venture capitalists like Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, hedge fund investor Jeff Yass, plus former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and the Soros family are also writing big checks.
Even major crypto players (like Ripple Labs and the Winklevoss brothers, Cameron and Tyler) are jumping in to influence how regulations shape up.
Record $11.6 billion midterm ad spending
With political ad spending hitting a record $11.6 billion in the 2025-26 election cycle (surpassed on Oct. 30, 2026), races in states like Texas, Ohio, and Michigan are especially heated.
All this cash highlights just how much wealthy donors can sway election outcomes these days.