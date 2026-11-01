Elon Musk leads $446m in $2.77bn 2026 US midterm donations
World
The 2026 US midterm elections are being heavily shaped by billionaire donations. The 50 biggest donors and organizations have contributed a combined $2.77 billion so far.
Elon Musk leads with $446 million. Republican-aligned contributors account for $1.67 billion, compared with $832 million from Democratic-aligned donors.
Americans worry, Democrats split on donors
This surge in billionaire cash has a lot of people worried about fairness in politics: 72% of Americans think there's just too much money involved.
Even within the Democratic Party, there's tension over relying on wealthy donors while also criticizing their influence, especially as fights like California's Proposition 40 (to tax billionaires for health care) heat up.