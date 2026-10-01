Elon Musk PAC spent more than $500,000 backing Mike Lawler

Elon Musk's America Pac has spent more than $500,000 behind the Republican incumbent Mike Lawler in New York's 17th district, a race that could decide whether Republicans keep their hold on Congress.

Most of the money is going toward voter outreach efforts such as texting, printing and postage, and digital media-related services, as Lawler faces off against Democrat Cait Conley, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.