Elon Musk PAC spent more than $500,000 backing Mike Lawler
Elon Musk's America Pac has spent more than $500,000 behind the Republican incumbent Mike Lawler in New York's 17th district, a race that could decide whether Republicans keep their hold on Congress.
Most of the money is going toward voter outreach efforts such as texting, printing and postage, and digital media-related services, as Lawler faces off against Democrat Cait Conley, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Cait Conley raises AI concerns
This isn't a one-off: Musk's PAC has spent hundreds of thousands this election cycle to boost Republicans nationwide.
Conley, who used to work in cybersecurity, says Lawler's ties to Musk are worrying for anyone who cares about AI regulation.
Lawler's team responded that they have no say over what super PACs spend and are following all campaign rules.