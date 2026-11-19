Elon Musk: 'pretty foolish' after $445 million GOP donations, Democrats win
Elon Musk says he feels "pretty foolish" about pouring $445 million into Republican campaigns during the 2026 midterms, only to see Democrats win both chambers of Congress.
At a recent summit, Musk made it clear he's not part of the MAGA crowd.
Only 3 Musk backed Republicans won
Despite backing 37 Republican House candidates, just three won, showing that even huge donations can't buy election wins.
Now, Musk says he wants more political balance and spoke positively about Texas's newly elected Democratic governor, Gina Hinojosa, saying he expected her to be moderate and that he believed things would be fine in the state.
He seems ready to rethink how (and who) he supports in politics going forward.