Elon Musk receives National Medal of Science from President Trump

Elon Musk just received the National Medal of Science from President Trump, who called him a "modern-day Thomas Edison" for pushing US space tech forward with SpaceX and Starlink.

At the same event, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su were also honored.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell picked up the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.