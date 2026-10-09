Elon Musk receives National Medal of Science from President Trump
World
Elon Musk just received the National Medal of Science from President Trump, who called him a "modern-day Thomas Edison" for pushing US space tech forward with SpaceX and Starlink.
At the same event, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su were also honored.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell picked up the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.
Medals honor industry innovators, immigrants
This year marks a big shift: instead of just largely academic scientists, industry innovators are now being celebrated.
Five of the honorees are immigrants, spotlighting how diverse backgrounds are shaping American tech.
The move shows growing respect for leaders who turn big ideas into real-world breakthroughs.