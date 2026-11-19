Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starlink was a game-changer in the Ukraine war, claiming Russia would have won without it.

In an interview, he shared that after Russian attacks knocked out other networks, Starlink was "There was one system they could not disable, and that was Starlink." for Ukraine.

Musk also pointed out that having Starlink set up before the war made a huge difference for Ukrainian forces on the ground.