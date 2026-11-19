Elon Musk says Starlink prevented Russian victory in Ukraine
Elon Musk says SpaceX's Starlink was a game-changer in the Ukraine war, claiming Russia would have won without it.
In an interview, he shared that after Russian attacks knocked out other networks, Starlink was "There was one system they could not disable, and that was Starlink." for Ukraine.
Musk also pointed out that having Starlink set up before the war made a huge difference for Ukrainian forces on the ground.
Musk: Starlink civilian, Star Shield military
Musk clarified that Starlink is meant for civilian use and suggested military operations should rely on the U.S.-run Star Shield instead.
While SpaceX has supported Ukraine, he emphasized that Starlink is not meant to be used for offensive drone strikes that kill people and that Ukrainian military use should go through the US government for Star Shield.