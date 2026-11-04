Elon Musk urges Americans to vote Republican in 2026 midterms
World
Elon Musk is making headlines again, this time for urging Americans to support Republican candidates in the 2026 midterms.
Posting a simple "Vote red today!" on social media, Musk weighed in as voters decide who controls Congress during the remaining two years of Trump's term.
House Democrats seek SpaceX contract probe
Musk has poured about $366 million into this election cycle, mostly backing Republicans and conservative groups, with $276 million spent just since July.
His huge donations have caught the eye of House Democrats, who now want to look into SpaceX government contracts and Musk's previous role overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's administration.