Elon Musk warns he would retaliate if Democrats investigate companies

Elon Musk isn't thrilled about reports that Democrats might investigate his companies.

He posted on X, "Live by the sword, die by the sword," and warned that if Democrats gain control of either or both chambers of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, he'd go after those behind these probes.

The focus? His business ties, national security concerns, and his role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has already sparked debate over federal job cuts and government contracts.