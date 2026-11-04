Emirates A380 stranded on Bangkok taxiway E21 before Dubai flight
World
An Emirates A380 got stranded on a taxiway at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport Monday night, November 2, 2026, at 21:11 hours on Taxiway E21 before its Dubai flight.
The plane was stuck for over an hour and finally managed to take off after some help from a pushback tractor.
Flooding damages taxiway, prompting emergency closures
Turns out, heavy rain and flooding had damaged the taxiway surface. This was actually the second time it happened in just one week.
After this repeat glitch, Thailand's transport officials jumped into action with emergency repairs, even closing one runway and a taxiway for fixes.
The good news? The airport says flights are still running smoothly despite the temporary closures.