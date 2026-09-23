Emmanuel Macron challenges Donald Trump Gaza peace claim at UN
French President Emmanuel Macron openly challenged US President Donald Trump's claim of bringing peace to Gaza, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.
Macron pointed out that, despite big promises, Gaza is still facing a serious humanitarian crisis, making it hard to call any plan a true victory.
Macron defends France's Palestinian state recognition
Macron also stood by France's recognition of Palestinian statehood but admitted more needs to be done beyond just words.
He questioned why inaction has not actually reopened humanitarian access for a single second in Gaza.
On top of that, he criticized Israel's actions in the West Bank for undermining the possibility of a future political project based on Palestinian rights and weakening Israel's security, both today and in the future.