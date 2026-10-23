Envoy Tom Barrack says US could strike Iran this weekend
World
The US might launch a military strike on Iran as soon as this weekend, according to envoy Tom Barrack.
He described the chance of action as "Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely," during an interview on Israeli Army Radio.
This comes after months of rising tensions and following two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year.
President Trump open to Iran talks
President Trump is still open to talks with Iran but hasn't ruled out military action.
Earlier plans suggested waiting until after the November 3 elections, but things seem to be moving faster now.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has been stepping up anti-Iran talk during his own election campaign, promising a tough stance that's raising stakes in the region.