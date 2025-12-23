Epstein files are damaging people who 'innocently met' him: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the release of Jeffrey Epstein's files, saying they could destroy the reputations of those who "innocently met" the convicted pedophile. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida , Trump expressed sympathy for high-profile figures like former President Bill Clinton . "I like Bill Clinton," he said. "I've always gotten along with Bill Clinton; I've been nice to him, he's been nice to me."

File release Trump criticizes release of Epstein's files The Epstein files were released by the US Justice Department as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), which Trump himself signed into law. The EFTA required full disclosure of all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by last Friday. However, only one batch has been released so far, sparking criticism from survivors and congressional members.

Defense stance Trump defends Epstein, criticizes Democrats Trump has claimed everyone was friendly with Epstein. He also blamed Democrats for pushing the release of these photos. "I hate to see photos come out of [Clinton], but this is what the Democrats...are asking for," he said. Trump argued that these releases are an attempt to distract from Republican successes, like building powerful ships.