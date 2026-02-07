Epstein offered Anil Ambani 'tall Swedish blonde', files reveal

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein maintained a relationship with Indian businessman Anil Ambani from 2017 to 2019, just months before the former was charged, according to documents released by the United States Department of Justice . The two discussed business, world affairs, and women during their correspondence, with plans to meet in person. In one exchange in March 2017, Epstein suggested a "tall Swedish blonde woman to make it fun to visit."

Global reach Epstein ordered books on Ambani family in 2017 Released documents have revealed that Epstein's network included some of the world's richest people, including Ambani. He even ordered books on the Ambani family in 2017 to understand their history and influence better. The documents reveal plans for meetings in New York and Paris between Epstein and Ambani, with an invitation from Epstein to visit his Manhattan home during a May 2019 trip by Ambani.

Business fallout Anil's fortune has declined sharply over past decade Anil Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Group, which operates in India's infrastructure and power sectors. His brother Mukesh controls Reliance Industries Ltd., with a net worth of $98.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, Anil's fortune has declined sharply over the past decade amid legal troubles, including an alleged bank-loan fraud of ₹400 billion ($4.4 billion).

