Epstein offered Anil Ambani 'tall Swedish blonde', files reveal
What's the story
Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein maintained a relationship with Indian businessman Anil Ambani from 2017 to 2019, just months before the former was charged, according to documents released by the United States Department of Justice. The two discussed business, world affairs, and women during their correspondence, with plans to meet in person. In one exchange in March 2017, Epstein suggested a "tall Swedish blonde woman to make it fun to visit."
Global reach
Epstein ordered books on Ambani family in 2017
Released documents have revealed that Epstein's network included some of the world's richest people, including Ambani. He even ordered books on the Ambani family in 2017 to understand their history and influence better. The documents reveal plans for meetings in New York and Paris between Epstein and Ambani, with an invitation from Epstein to visit his Manhattan home during a May 2019 trip by Ambani.
Business fallout
Anil's fortune has declined sharply over past decade
Anil Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Group, which operates in India's infrastructure and power sectors. His brother Mukesh controls Reliance Industries Ltd., with a net worth of $98.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, Anil's fortune has declined sharply over the past decade amid legal troubles, including an alleged bank-loan fraud of ₹400 billion ($4.4 billion).
Celebrity connections
Epstein's conversations about Ambani with other celebrities
Epstein also asked businessman Tom Pritzker whether he was closer to Mukesh or Anil Ambani. Pritzker responded, "Don't really know either." Epstein also interacted with other prominent figures in his correspondence with Ambani. He asked Deepak Chopra if he knew Anil, to which Chopra replied that Anil was "V rich" and "V celebrity conscious." In another conversation, Epstein asked about Ambani's taste in women, to which Ambani replied that their next movie was with Scarlett Johansson.