Epstein files reveal 9-year-old victim, senior official implicated: US lawmakers
What's the story
United States lawmakers have reviewed unredacted portions of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which reveal shocking details about underage victims and unnamed senior officials. The documents were viewed by Congress members Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna on Monday. They revealed that one of Epstein's victims was a nine-year-old girl. The documents also reference a foreign government official currently holding a senior position.
Transparency push
Six men likely implicated in documents
Massie and Khanna held a press conference after reviewing the files, claiming that six men are likely implicated in the documents. They continue to push for public access to the Epstein records and a vote on their Epstein Files Transparency Act. They remain dissatisfied with the redactions. The Department of Justice released over 3 million heavily redacted documents on January 30, which have sparked outrage among survivors and lawmakers who demand full transparency.
Shocking revelations
Graphic details in released documents
The released documents contain graphic details but are heavily redacted, frustrating survivors and lawmakers who want complete access to the records. Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, also joined Massie and Khanna at the DOJ to view the redacted records. Raskin described seeing mentions of girls as young as nine years old in the files, calling it "preposterous and scandalous."
Redaction criticism
Foreign government official mentioned in files
Massie said one of the senior officials mentioned in the files holds a high-ranking position in a foreign government. He released a document with 18 redactions, including information about men born before 1970. The extent of these redactions has concealed critical facts, prompting Massie to urge the DOJ to "correct their mistakes." Survivors have also taken action by airing a Super Bowl public service announcement calling on the Attorney General to disclose the redacted information.
Ongoing investigation
Maxwell invokes Fifth Amendment during closed-door hearing
Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend who is currently imprisoned, invoked her Fifth Amendment right during a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill. She refused to answer questions related to Epstein before the House Oversight Committee. The Epstein files have also implicated former Prince Andrew in activities alongside the convicted sex offender. A photo shows him kneeling over a girl in one of the recently released images.
Monarchy criticism
Khanna slams British monarchy for silence on the matter
Khanna slammed the British monarchy for its silence on the matter, saying it could lead to its downfall. He said King Charles III must take action and that simply stripping titles is not enough. The ongoing investigation into Epstein's network continues to uncover shocking details about underage victims and unnamed senior officials, leaving survivors and lawmakers demanding full transparency from authorities.