Erbil flash floods kill 2 after 80mm rain, heavy damage
World
Northern Iraq, especially Erbil, was hit hard by surprise flash floods after way more rain fell than expected: 80mm instead of the forecasted 30mm.
Homes and businesses were badly damaged, and sadly, two people lost their lives.
The community is now facing a tough recovery.
Iran storms, Portugal braces, Japan snow
The wild weather didn't stop in Iraq. Iran also saw heavy storms.
Over in Portugal, people are bracing for Storm Bruna's strong winds and rain along the west coast.
Meanwhile in Japan, a cold snap has brought much colder temperatures to Hokkaido and Honshu: ski resorts there are getting ready for up to one-half meter of fresh snow as visitors start arriving.