Erdogan says 'war criminals' must not address UN General Assembly
World
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "war criminals" shouldn't get a platform at the United Nations General Assembly, an apparent reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the UN General Assembly in New York.
At an event in Istanbul, Erdogan stressed that holding those guilty of genocide accountable is key to stopping future tragedies.
Erdogan reassures Palestinians, touts economic growth
Erdogan also reassured Palestinians that they were "not alone or abandoned," as violence between Israel and Palestine continues.
He took a moment to spotlight Turkiye's steady economic rise, noting 24 straight quarters of growth and a jump in exporting companies, even as he described the Middle East as facing major challenges right now.