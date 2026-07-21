Pentagon admits nearly 100 service members injured in 2 weeks
What's the story
The United States-Iran conflict has intensified, with the Pentagon admitting nearly 100 US service members have been injured in the past two weeks. The injuries come as Tehran retaliates against a series of US airstrikes on its territory. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility for attacks on American military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, including air defense systems and a radar installation.
Attack details
Strait of Hormuz tanker hit by unidentified projectile
On Tuesday, a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unidentified projectile. The crew abandoned the ship and boarded a lifeboat.
This incident comes after Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for targeting US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait.
The escalation of hostilities has raised concerns over global trade and oil prices, with Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia.
Embargo impact
Bab al-Mandeb strait closed to Saudi Arabia
The Bab al-Mandeb strait, a key global trade route, has been closed to Saudi Arabia due to the Houthis' embargo.
This move is in response to what they call an "unjust blockade" on Yemenis by Saudi Arabia.
The threat of further disruption comes as Saudi Arabia increases shipping from Red Sea ports after the Strait of Hormuz was blocked.