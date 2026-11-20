Estonia to close 5 Russia border crossings from December 1
Starting December 1, Estonia is closing all five of its border crossings with Russia for at least six months.
The government says this move is a response to "Russia's ongoing hostile actions against Estonia and other European countries," and aims to boost security as tensions rise.
As part of both NATO and the EU, Estonia wants to protect its borders.
Estonia cites attacks and Ukraine support
This decision follows two attacks on Estonian defense companies this year, which officials believe were commissioned by Russian special services.
After a suspected arson at a defense facility, Prime Minister Kristen Michal pushed for the closure.
Estonia has also been firmly backing Ukraine since 2022, so this step reflects both local security worries and broader concerns over Russian activities in the region.