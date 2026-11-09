Etihad and flydubai suspend UAE Saudi routes amid Houthi attacks
If you're flying from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia, heads up, Etihad's flights to Riyadh and Dammam remain canceled until November 19, 2026,
flydubai has canceled several services to Dammam until November 10, and flydubai's Abha and Riyadh flights are suspended until November 17.
Airlines like Etihad and flydubai have stopped their routes to Riyadh, Dammam, and Abha because of recent Houthi attacks on airport infrastructure and a building linked to Saudi oil company Aramco in Riyadh.
Multiple carriers and UAE airports affected
The ripple effect is hitting both local and international flights: carriers like Flynas, Riyadh Air, Cebu Pacific, and Kenya Airways have all had flights affected.
Major UAE airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are seeing delays too.
If you've got plans involving Saudi destinations or layovers in the UAE soon, double-check your flight status before heading out to avoid any surprises.