Etihad and flydubai suspend UAE Saudi routes amid Houthi attacks

If you're flying from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia, heads up, Etihad's flights to Riyadh and Dammam remain canceled until November 19, 2026,

flydubai has canceled several services to Dammam until November 10, and flydubai's Abha and Riyadh flights are suspended until November 17.

Airlines like Etihad and flydubai have stopped their routes to Riyadh, Dammam, and Abha because of recent Houthi attacks on airport infrastructure and a building linked to Saudi oil company Aramco in Riyadh.