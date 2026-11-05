EU activates aviation security protocols after hoax threats hit flights
World
After a string of hoax bomb threats hit European flights, mostly on budget airlines, EU-level aviation security protocols have been activated across the region.
Emergency protocols kicked in across several countries, but so far, no actual explosives have been found.
Tzitzikostas noted it's "too early" to say if the threats are connected.
Over 20 threats reported across Europe
More than 20 bomb threats were reported just this week, affecting flights from places like Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Italy.
One Aer Lingus flight even had to divert to France with a military escort.
The EU has now activated its aviation security information-sharing system and is urging airports and police to work closely together while investigations continue.