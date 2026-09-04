EU joins US-led 'Operation Economic Outcast' against Iran
What's the story
The European Union (EU) has officially joined the United States-led "Operation Economic Outcast" against Iran. United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent welcomed the move on X, calling it a "strong and early stance" in maintaining economic pressure on Iran. The operation aims to cut off Iran from international financial networks and restrict its revenue streams.
Economic stance
EU's stance on economic pressure and diplomatic efforts
The EU has expressed its readiness to support additional economic pressure on Iran. However, it stressed the need for continued diplomatic efforts and de-escalation.
The bloc has consistently urged Iran to curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, stop destabilizing activities in the region, and cease military support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Sanctions impact
EU's existing sanctions on Iran
The EU has stated it has already adopted extensive sanctions to prevent Iran from exploiting the global economy and financial system.
These measures are aimed at safeguarding its security and interests, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The bloc said it is willing to take further action if necessary, while also welcoming efforts that ensure Iran ceases destabilizing activities and engages in peace negotiations.
Operation details
Details of 'Operation Economic Outcast'
Bessent had announced the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast" last month, describing it as an unprecedented campaign against Iran.
The goal is to sever every economic lifeline that sustains the Iranian regime.
The US has identified networks used by Iran to move oil and evade sanctions, expanding categories of conduct that could face sanctions.
Collaborative effort
EU's role in maintaining economic pressure on Iran
The EU's decision to join "Operation Economic Outcast" reflects its intention to work with Washington and other G-7 partners in maintaining economic pressure on Iran.
At the same time, the bloc has been calling for diplomacy, regional de-escalation, and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The development comes as the EU continues to push for a peaceful resolution while keeping economic pressure on Tehran.