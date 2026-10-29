EU and India near free trade deal by December 2026
World
The European Union and India are finally closing in on a major free trade agreement, with leaders aiming to seal the deal by December 2026.
After meeting India's foreign minister, a top European official said he is confident the European Parliament will give it a green light soon.
EU India deal to boost trade
Nicknamed the "Mother of All Deals," this agreement is expected to boost business, cut tariffs, and bring more predictability for both sides.
It is also about bigger things, like shared democratic values and new partnerships in security and global connectivity.