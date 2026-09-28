EU considers sanctions on Ireland's Aughinish Alumina over Russia ties

Aughinish, owned by Russian company Rusal, has upped its exports to Russia from 24% in 2021 to 68% in 2025.

The plant is important locally (it employs about 1,000 people and helps power Ireland's grid), but critics worry its exports are helping Russian military production.

With Ireland currently leading EU Council discussions on sanctions, things get tricky: shutting down Aughinish could hurt Europe's already import-heavy aluminum sector.

As an EU official working on the sanctions put it, "It is complicated and not straightforward."

Meanwhile, Aughinish denies any wrongdoing.