EU-GCC summit October 24 in Riyadh postponed after Houthi attacks
World
The big EU-GCC summit set for October 24 in Riyadh is on hold after a wave of Houthi attacks hit Saudi Arabia.
With missile interception in Medina and rising security concerns, leaders decided it's best to wait until things calm down before tackling big topics like energy, trade, and security.
Houthi strikes kill at least 18
The Houthi strikes have sadly claimed at least 18 lives and injured hundreds.
Flights at King Khalid International Airport were suspended, the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament got pushed to December, and even global conferences are scrambling, with some looking at virtual options just to keep going.