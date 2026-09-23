EU lifts Usmanov and Fridman sanctions, Ukraine calls it shameful
The European Union (EU) just took Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman off its sanctions list, a move that has really upset Ukraine.
Ukrainian leaders called the decision "shameful" and said it feels like giving in to Russia while the war is still going on.
These sanctions were first put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 because of the billionaires' Kremlin ties.
Compromise keeps remaining sanctions until 2029
This decision has sparked some drama within the EU itself.
France and Luxembourg pushed for lifting the sanctions: France partly because of a potential prisoner release deal involving French nationals held in Azerbaijan, and Luxembourg over legal issues raised by Fridman.
As a compromise, the rest of the sanctions stay until September 22, 2029, but it is clear there are some big disagreements behind closed doors.