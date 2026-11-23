EU proposes ban on Russian athletes under national flag
The European Union just proposed a ban on Russian athletes and teams from taking part in sporting events under their national flag.
This is part of a bigger plan to put more pressure on Russia over its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared the news on Monday, saying it's about stopping Russia from using sports for propaganda.
EU proposes additional Russia sanctions package
Alongside the sports ban, the EU plans to cut 60 more Russian banks off from SWIFT, blacklist 70 ships dodging oil restrictions, and prevent European citizens from holding positions on the governing bodies of Russian companies.
There's also guidance for implementing a visa ban on Russian nationals who fought in Ukraine.
All these steps need approval from all 27 EU countries before they kick in.