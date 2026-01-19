EU threatens trade 'bazooka' against Trump over Greenland tariffs 

The European Union (EU) is reportedly planning to freeze its trade agreement with the United States after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on several European countries for opposing his move to acquire Greenland. The proposed tariffs include a 10% increase on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Finland starting on February 1. The tariffs could increase to another 25% until an agreement is reached for the US to acquire Greenland.

Opposition voiced EU officials express opposition to Trump's tariff plan The announcement triggered an emergency meeting of European countries' representatives on Sunday. Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party (EPP), said that the EU won't endorse a 15% tariff deal Trump struck last summer. He argued approval isn't possible given current tensions with the US. "...but given Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland, approval is not possible at this stage," Weber wrote. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron also opposed Trump's threats.

Retaliation hinted Sweden's MEP hints at possible EU retaliation Karin Karlsboro, a Swedish Member of the European Parliament and trade coordinator for the EU's Renew party, has hinted at possible retaliation. She said Europe may use its "anti-coercion instrument," also known as the trade "bazooka" policy. This could mean imposing restrictions on American companies operating in Europe, which further risks starting an all-out trade war with the US. "The EU must prepare to respond to President Trump's tariff attacks, including those targeting Sweden," Karlsboro told Politico.

