Europe's wildfires may continue to burn until November 

French firefighters are racing against time to stop the flames from reaching Bordeaux's regional capital.

The fire has already reached the popular Atlantic coast tourist destination of the Cap Ferret peninsula and spread into the surrounding countryside.

Bordeaux Mayor Thomas Cazenave said, "The main firefront was positioned approximately 15km (14.48km) from the city's primary entry points."

He said he is bracing for "all eventualities," as one of multiple wildfires burning in France is now 15km from the southwestern city.