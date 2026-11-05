European airlines faced over 20 bomb threats in 3 days

These scares hit major cities like Dublin, Helsinki, and Warsaw. One Aer Lingus flight was even rerouted to a French military base as a precaution.

Authorities say several of the threats were hoaxes but are still digging into who is behind them.

The European Union has ramped up security info-sharing across countries to keep travelers safe. As Apostolos Tzitzikostas put it, "Ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains a priority."