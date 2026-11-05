European airlines faced over 20 bomb threats in 3 days
World
European airlines like Ryanair, Finnair, Aer Lingus, and Wizz Air have faced over 20 bomb threats in just three days, putting airports and passengers on edge.
Flights were diverted and even escorted by military jets, but after all the checks, no explosives or suspicious items turned up.
Everyone landed safely.
Authorities investigating hoax threats across Europe
These scares hit major cities like Dublin, Helsinki, and Warsaw. One Aer Lingus flight was even rerouted to a French military base as a precaution.
Authorities say several of the threats were hoaxes but are still digging into who is behind them.
The European Union has ramped up security info-sharing across countries to keep travelers safe. As Apostolos Tzitzikostas put it, "Ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains a priority."