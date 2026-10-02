European farms lose €3.2bn (₹34,700cr) as summer heat and drought
Europe's farms took a major hit this summer, losing about €3.2 billion (₹34,700 crore) because of relentless heat and drought.
According to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), wheat, maize, and barley yields dropped by 16.7 million metric tons between June and September, with the September estimate about 8 million tons higher than the loss projected in July.
France leads European grain losses
France lost the most grain (5.8 million metric tons worth ₹15,900 crore), followed by Hungary (3.1 million metric tons) and the UK (3 million metric tons).
The extreme weather sped up crop growth too fast for proper development, slashing yields across these countries.
Other crops like soybeans, potatoes, and sugar beets also suffered big drops.
With poor grass growth piling on pressure for livestock farmers too, Europe's agriculture sector is facing a tough season all around.