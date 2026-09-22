4 European nations back India's UNSC permanent seat bid

The V4 countries have backed India's demand for a permanent seat at the UNSC.

"We all agree as V4 countries that India as a part of the Global South, upcoming superpower in the Indo-Pacific region, must be at the table as the permanent member of the UN Security Council," said Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.

This comes amid New Delhi's push for UNSC expansion to better represent Asia, Africa and Latin America.