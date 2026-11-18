European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it would be "very interesting to work with the Congress" and that the change in Congress offered "a possibility to discuss how we can approach the topic of global governance concerning artificial intelligence."

The EU's AI Act lets them ask companies like OpenAI and Anthropic for information and hold them accountable if they break the rules.

Officials want to get other big players (such as the G7 and G20) on board, too, especially after recent security scares like the Hugging Face breach.