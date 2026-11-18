European Union seeks global AI pact after Democrats win Congress
The European Union is making another push for worldwide AI regulations, now that Democrats have taken control of Congress in the US
EU leaders say they have so far failed to persuade US President Donald Trump to back a pact, but they're hopeful about working with the new Congress to set some ground rules for AI.
AI Act gives EU enforcement powers
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it would be "very interesting to work with the Congress" and that the change in Congress offered "a possibility to discuss how we can approach the topic of global governance concerning artificial intelligence."
The EU's AI Act lets them ask companies like OpenAI and Anthropic for information and hold them accountable if they break the rules.
Officials want to get other big players (such as the G7 and G20) on board, too, especially after recent security scares like the Hugging Face breach.